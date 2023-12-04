Players trained on chain

This blast from the past is courtesy of my maternal uncle, MD Umapathi. The uncle recalls escorting his late brother, MD Kumar, to the Bengaluru East Railway Station to help him catch the train to Bombay (now Mumbai), unmindful that a drama would unfold. Uncle Kumar was part of the 1968 Mysore State (now Karnataka) Junior Squad heading to the “city of dreams” to participate in the Nationals. He was the first in the family to wear the state colours. My younger siblings, N J Prasanna Kumar and N J Prem Prakash, would also play for the state hockey team later at the junior level.