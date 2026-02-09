Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
PM Modi’s US trade deal resembles an IMF bailout

PM Modi’s US trade deal resembles an IMF bailout

In a separate order, US President Donald Trump announced a committee, led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, to monitor whether India 'directly or indirectly' imports Russian oil.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 13:54 IST
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Business NewsUSIndiaNarendra ModiIMFOpinionTrade deal

Follow us on :

Follow Us