Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

POCSO and the case for a Romeo and Juliet clause

A narrowly tailored ‘Romeo and Juliet’ clause may not resolve every complexity. But it could mark an important step towards a legal system that protects without overreaching and punishes without losing sight of human context.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 20:08 IST
OpinionPocsoPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us