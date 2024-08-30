Police must evolve to tackle sexual violence

However, law enforcement needs fixing too. The behavioural sciences unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, which relied upon pioneering studies by Nicholas Groth, Ann Burgess, John Douglas, Robert Ressler, and Roy Hazelwood to scientifically affirm what the feminist movement had long argued—that rape is driven by the need to assert power, express anger, or act on sadistic tendencies, not by the victim’s appearance, choice of clothing, or even consumption of pornography. Today, this research enables the FBI to create criminal profiles based on crime scenes and victimology with astounding accuracy. On the other hand, Indian police largely work in the blind without any proactive intelligence on what drives people to rape, their motives, their modus operandi, or their signatures. This has resulted in significant ignorance. For example, it is common for people as well as the cops to believe a victim if she is beaten black and blue during the rape, but not so much if she seems physically uninjured. However, the one subjected to violence is probably the victim of an anger rapist, whereas the physically uninjured victim is the victim of a power reassurance rapist. Having sight of such nuanced distinctions steers the investigation in the correct direction while also ensuring greater sensitivity and professionalism towards the most important witness in the case, i.e.,

the victim.