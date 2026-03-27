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Polish pretence and other sole stories

Unlike children now, with their dizzying array of footwear – school shoes, formal shoes and sneakers – our world was far simpler.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 19:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 19:26 IST
OpinionRight in the middle

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