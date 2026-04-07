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Political insecurity is masquerading as national security

Political insecurity is masquerading as national security

The Narendra Modi government is deploying Section 69A not against enemies of the state, but against its own citizens
Sachi Satapathy
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:54 IST
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:54 IST
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