Political parties cannot be law unto themselves

It is time that the political system is reformed if we are to become a truly democratic country. Now is also the opportunity when public opinion and the judiciary appear to be in favour of political reforms. We would like to see the central government introduce comprehensive reforms in the political system while formulating a new system of funding for the political parties. Political parties deserve to find a mention in the Constitution and their registration and all aspects of their functioning must be regulated by a constitutional body similar to the Election Commission of India, which may be named as the Central Commission for Political Parties. The Election Commission of India should be entrusted with the task of holding elections only. A separate central legislation similar to the Representation of People Act must lay down the role and functioning of the Central Commission for Political Parties. I am sure the concerns of the political parties regarding certain aspects of their functioning could be suitably taken care of in the proposed legislation. In the meantime, political parties should be treated as political associations and regulated like other associations.