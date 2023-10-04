Politics of hate requires a political solution

The hate crime that happens in the legislative bodies, when committed by responsible persons and abetted by the ruling dispensation, is a complicated issue that cannot be dealt with merely by the tools of law. The Supreme Court, in Kaushal Kishor v State of Uttar Pradesh (2023), has tried to answer the question whether the freedom of speech of public functionaries could be restricted other than by invoking any device under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which talks about reasonable restrictions. The court answered the question in the negative. Yet, Justice B V Nagarathna underlined the need to maintain constitutional values in the language used by public functionaries. This should apply particularly to our parliamentarians. Since the words spoken by Bidhuri clearly amounted to a hate crime, going by the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court in Amish Devgan v Union of India (2020), an action is clearly overdue, at least legally.