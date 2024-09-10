Pope Francis’s Asia trip is all about China

The relationship between the church and China is complex. Religion was essentially banned during the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and ’70s, but flourished in the 1980s after the country entered an era of economic reforms. Roughly 2 per cent of Chinese adults, or about 20 million people, self-identify with Christianity, according to the 2018 Chinese General Social Survey. Protestants account for roughly 90 per cent of those, while the remainder are mostly Catholics.

A 2022 US State Department report pointed to some 10 million to 12 million Catholics, noting that many have to practice their faith in secret, away from the scrutiny of officials. Those who refuse to join the government’s Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association or pledge allegiance to the party were harassed, detained, disappeared or imprisoned, it found.

Reaching out to the faithful is one reason behind the Vatican’s overtures to China, but it’s also about winning hearts and minds among believers divided into two groups: one under a state-controlled church, and the other that worships in “underground churches” whose bishops are not approved by Chinese authorities.

The Holy See has been fighting a battle with Beijing about who gets to appoint bishops, and in 2018 reached a compromise — candidates recognized by both would be appointed. For the Vatican, it was a way to bring more Chinese Catholics into the fold, but some high-profile figures in the Church, including the now retired Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong, worried it had ceded too much power.

At the time, Zen told Bloomberg that the pontiff was too optimistic about the Chinese government, and warned closer ties “will have tragic and long-lasting effects, not only for the Church in China, but for the whole Church.” His remarks were prescient. In 2022, Zen was fined after being found guilty on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019, which he denied.

Taiwan is a pressing dilemma. The Vatican is among 12 diplomatic allies the island still has left. There are concerns these loyalties could shift, as the Holy See attempts to improve ties with Beijing. Regular meetings between Chinese clergy and their counterparts in Rome, a trend toward normalizing relations, and even discussions about setting up a “stable presence” by the Vatican in China, all point to an upgrading of that relationship.

Beijing’s efforts to switch international allegiances away from Taipei have been remarkably successful. Getting the Vatican on side would be a high-profile victory, but the Church has consistently maintained that it would never abandon Taipei. It is conceivable, given its religious authority, that it could have spiritual ties with both, and some Taiwanese have even asked the Holy See to press for “dual recognition.”