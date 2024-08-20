Populist economics is the antidote to corporate avarice

By Betsey Stevenson

Banning junk fees, restricting price gouging, imposing rent controls: Why all of a sudden are there so many populist economic policies and proposals?

The answer lies in the cumbersome US economy. Americans are familiar with government red tape and bureaucracy, but the private sector is equally culpable. Corporations have perfected the art of making it just hard enough to pay less that consumers often give up and pay more. This strategy is doing long-term harm to America’s culture and economy.

In a perfectly competitive market — the simple models taught in introductory economics — businesses compete on price, quality and service. They have to work hard to attract and retain customers, and shady practices are punished by the market.

But our economy is not perfectly competitive. Companies work to ensure they have some market power, and the US financial system (that is, the stock market) pressures them to find big profits quickly. One way to do that is to steal from customers.

Whether it’s with the cable company, a streaming service or a health insurance company, too many consumers are left fighting to keep what’s theirs. Some customers do pretty well in this system: They negotiate for discounts, insist on refunds and cancel trial subscriptions immediately. Others just don’t have the time or energy to fight — and as a result, they end up paying more.

To be clear, this is not traditional price discrimination — charging higher prices to people with a higher willingness to pay.

When companies can charge more to those willing to pay more for their product, and less to those who value their product less, they can make higher profits — and sometimes make the economic system work better by selling to more people.

Airlines can charge business travelers more and leisure travelers less, for example, filling more seats on the plane.