Post abortion ban, America’s national shame: 65,000 forced pregnancies

By Lisa Jarvis

It’s now been about a year and a half since the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion. Over that time, new data has been gradually filling in the picture of what access to reproductive health care looks like in much of the US. And the image forming is increasingly grim.

Consider a gut-punch of a research letter published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine, in which researchers estimate that nearly 65,000 pregnancies have resulted from rape in the 14 states that imposed total abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The number is, to be clear, an estimate. Rates of sexual assault can be challenging to quantify. Traumatized and stigmatized, survivors seldom feel able to report their rape. Department of Justice data suggests that 2 out of 3 assaults are never reported — and that underreporting is even higher among certain groups, such as college students.

So to understand the impact of abortion bans on rape survivors, researchers had to use the best available data to make estimates — first for the number of survivors in states with abortion bans during the roughly 16-18 months those bans have been in effect, and then for the number of assaults likely to result in pregnancy. To do that, they relied on data on sexual violence and criminal victimization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

There’s a public perception that rape-related pregnancy is rare. But one CDC study estimated that some 2.9 million women in the US experience a rape-related pregnancy in their lifetime. And although not all of those women would choose abortion, the limited available data suggest many would.

Yet a shrinking number have that option, even though just 15 per cent of people in the US believe abortion should be illegal even in cases of rape. The laws in more than a dozen states where abortion is banned make it difficult for survivors to terminate their pregnancies.