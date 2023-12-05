Power and legitimacy

The first is that the Chinese concept of world order is a reproduction of the Westphalian principles that preceded the rise of the US. Beyond the procedural aspects of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and the inviolability of territorial integrity and sovereignty, this vision provides no new direction, and makes the assertion of legitimacy difficult. Secondly, even the multilateral institutions that China has developed are alternatives, rather than substitutes, for those created under post-WWII US leadership. Thirdly, China has no set of norms on which to build its own version of legitimacy, and its world view is constrained by an essentially hierarchical system that divides the world into the more and less sinicised. This is not appealing to most countries, and even if China eventually becomes the most powerful State, it will lack legitimacy and authority.