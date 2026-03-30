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Power sans scrutiny: Why people rush to godmen and gurus

Power sans scrutiny: Why people rush to godmen and gurus

The perceived spiritual halo surrounding such figures often shields them from scrutiny.
Sumit Paul
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:57 IST
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