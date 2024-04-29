Powering net zero

Accelerating India’s net zero requires a massive build-out of onshore wind, offshore wind, solar farms, and energy storage. This growth must take into account four constraints. First, the wind doesn’t blow all the time, and the sun certainly doesn’t shine at night or on cloudy days. We need to make the electrical grid stable at all times, even with intermittent energy sources. Second, renewable energy is often produced far away from population centres. We must invest in transmission systems to have a high-capacity nationwide corridor for the transport of green electrons. Third, new cleantech jobs will eclipse those lost in the coal sector. We need to provide training and job opportunities for those who are displaced. Finally, this massive investment in the electrical system is the right time to make sure we carry out a just transition in which abundant energy, good jobs, and concomitant economic benefits are prioritised for those people and regions who need them most.