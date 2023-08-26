Pragg-yaan to the top has just begun

And yet, an 18-year-old prodigy held a nation enthralled with a campaign for the top spot in the game, the FIDE World Cup, nearly clinching it before going down in a tiebreaker to Magnus Carlsen in a battle of wits and attrition on Thursday. R Praggnanandhaa grabbed the world’s attention with his epic run in Baku, emerging as a new hero with the potential to spark another revolution as his mentor Viswanathan Anand did nearly four decades ago. Anand’s coronation as India’s first Grandmaster in 1988 was the turning point in Indian chess. Last month, Aditya Samant became the country’s 83rd GM; the country now has a host of established and promising players, men and women, and a good ecosystem for the game.