Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Prahaar’s playbook of zero tolerance

Prahaar’s playbook of zero tolerance

Intelligence-guided, coordinated multi-agency action is at the centre of India’s first counter- terrorism policy
S K Saini
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn PerspectiveComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us