<p>The Ministry of Home Affairs has made a commendable move with the first-ever National Counter -Terrorism Policy and Strategy, released on February 23. It sends a clear message: India will confront terrorism with zero tolerance.</p>.<p>When attacks occur, the local police are the first responders, with specialised State forces and the National Security Guard (NSG) stepping in to respond swiftly. Built around what has been crystallised as a ‘Prahaar’ strategy, the document focuses on an intelligence-led, proactive approach to prevent attacks, with agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) working behind the scenes to detect and disrupt threats. </p>.<p>The policy acknowledges modern dangers – from cross-border terror networks and global groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS to online radicalisation, drones, and cyber-attacks. It recognises that upholding human rights calls for updating laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. At its heart, the strategy is not just about security operations, but about safeguarding communities, countering radicalisation, strengthening international cooperation, and helping society recover and rebuild in terror-affected regions.

Any counter-terrorism doctrine needs to be dynamic and must be refined as per evolving requirements. The anti-terrorism policy is an effort in that direction – it steers clear of issues that may polarise public and political opinion. There is no single definition of terrorism that is universally acceptable, and, therefore, the document has avoided getting into its details. Terrorism is widely referred to as the intra- or international use of or threat to use violence against civilians or civilian targets to attain political/social/economic goals. Religion constitutes one of the social factors. The strategy document has rightly omitted faith-driven terrorism while unequivocally emphasising that terrorism cannot be associated with any religion, ethnicity, or nationality.</p>.<p>However, Prahaar falters in not codifying a tangible policy framework for hostage crises and negotiations. The policy of appeasement, as indicated by our response in the IC814 crisis, could have been reviewed. A declaratory policy of not negotiating with terrorists in such situations may be examined and incorporated in future versions of the document.</p>.<p>While the strategy alludes to a whole-of-society approach in combating terrorism, it is too cryptic and generic in nature. Despite multiple terrorist attacks across India, the public has largely remained indifferent to the need to be situationally aware of the threats and remain observant of suspected indicators. Police and the other law enforcement and intelligence agencies alone cannot successfully fight terrorism. Increased public awareness that enables swifter responses needs to be emphasised through police-led outreach and media campaigns. Such a change in public attitude and responses can have a positive impact on the overall security situation.</p>.<p>Citizen as asset</p>.<p>It is known that terrorists are extremely vulnerable during the process of information-gathering and reconnaissance of their intended targets. They have ended up leaving suspicious signatures that were enough to alert vigilant citizens. Building this alertness and responsiveness within the population can seriously disrupt the terrorists’ designs and prevent attacks. It is important that the vigil is sustained at all times so that it becomes a second nature for the citizen. At present, these aspects are stressed upon for a few days after a terrorist attack has occurred, but soon, complacency returns.</p>.<p>The public can also help the police in resource control measures, an important facet of counter-terrorist operations. Terrorists are increasingly seen as using commercially available chemicals to fabricate improvised explosive devices. Any person attempting to procure such items in a large quantity should be reported to the police. The proliferation of private security agencies can help augment resources for civilian-led efforts. The police can provide this large workforce with relevant on-the-job training and incorporate them suitably in the security setup to further restrict the movement of terrorists.</p>.<p>Terrorism, being a global problem, requires global solutions in terms of identifying, isolating, and destroying networks and their means of sustenance. Over the years, India has managed to deter many terrorist campaigns and insurgencies. It has consistently condemned terrorism in any form, irrespective of the motive of the perpetrators, highlighting the need for greater regional and international cooperation to fight it with intent and force. India's military response has always been mature and restrained, by avoiding the use of offensive weapon systems like armoured vehicles and gunships. The new counter-terrorism policy reflects the nation's rising confidence. It is expected to retain the thrust on restraint, while establishing a framework that also addresses the tough, contemporary realities of terrorism.

(The writer is a former Vice Chief of Army Staff)