Prepare India for the ascent

Freebies, particularly the ones promised by the political parties in their election manifestos, are the latest innovations of the fertile minds of the manipulators of the electoral process. Their success in some states has made it attractive to most other political parties. Political parties justify freebies by quoting the provisions contained in Chapter IV (Directive Principles of State Policy, Articles 36 to 51) of the Constitution and the duty of the State to help the poor and disempowered sections of society. What is deliberately concealed is the most important provision contained in Article 37, which, before all other articles in Chapter IV, mentions that “……it shall be the duty of the State to apply these principles in making laws.” The stated objective/justification for the pre-election announcement of freebies cannot be contested by anyone, as it is to help the poor and empower the disempowered in society. But these objectives are to be kept in view by the state while making laws, which can only be a post-election activity of the State.