Primate power plays and human politics

Frans de Waal said, “You don’t need to be the biggest and strongest male,” and even “the smallest male, if he has the right allies and friends and keeps them happy, he can be the alpha male.” Psychological research shows that among chimpanzees and humans, socially dominant leaders are especially inclined to form short-term contractual relationships grounded in pragmatics rather than principles. Such temporary deals may work today but may be gone tomorrow, and they may also turn allies into enemies. Even the biggest and most aggressive alpha chimp needs allies and support from the masses. Diplomatically, the leader has to keep these supporters happy. Diplomacy involves forming coalitions with other males. To gain this, the chimpanzee leader would tax the group and then return those resources to supporters. Such an opportunistic strategy is common among human politicians within parties. Another similarity involves conflict between groups. Chimpanzees often raid and ambush other troops, brutally killing rival group members. This is equivalent to the dominant political parties silencing the minority ones with appropriate manoeuvres. Sometimes chimp societies face danger from other animals. Under such situations, Alison Cronin, an international expert in the rescue and rehabilitation of abused primates, has opined that “If you have an external threat that’s a danger effectively to everybody, it brings

the group together; you rally together.” Similarly, in human political scenarios, rival groups join forces to face an external threat to their survival.