Prioritise positive attitude

I had ventured to go to a nearby park to strengthen my leg muscles for I was learning to walk again after being diagnosed with T.B. There I saw a gentleman on a two-wheeler trying to cut across and was trying to outrace me. I could see it was a challenge and ventured to speed up. But was I, in my present situation, able to do so? Anyhow I frantically surged forward breaking into a sprint. Then the inevitable happened. I fell flat, chest downwards and screamed in excruciating pain.
The “gentleman” did not stop his vehicle nor enquire how I was. But the bystanders surrounded me, and helped me up. A young college girl who had witnessed everything said with wisdom beyond her years, “Aunty, you were trying to win over that man playing your card of sincerity. However, in life many things are unfair. He may have support and resources that you don’t have though your intentions and motives are good. Aunty, leave, Aunty, your life and health are more important.”
Tears were streaming down my face not so much by the deep pain, but by her heartfelt practical words. She was right. Her analogy drove home a point not only of the accident but of the bigger picture of life.
One should be selective about the battles one is fighting. Some battles drain one’s energy and happiness and bring nothing in return. They must therefore be avoided.
As I struggled to walk back home, I thought of my New Year Resolutions. My priority should be improving my attitude, mindset and focusing on healing and self-love. As the girl said, I should take care of my health with the help of my six friends: sunshine, water,diet, exercises, self-confidence and prayers.
I will learn to love myself so fiercely that it won’t matter even if I don’t have that charming boyfriend in tow.
With a raging fire of determination burning inside me, I resolved to make 2024 a brand new beginning of hope, which will hopefully transform me into a strong, reliable and independent woman. They say tears are the most expensive liquid because they are made of 99% emotions and 1% water. I feel pity for the male chauvinist man who scoffed, “Why is that woman crying? Tears are after all just water!”
What is important is to prioritise positive attitude.