Prioritising climate finance

As India stands on the brink of a transformative era, the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’—a developed India—demands not only economic growth but also sustainable development. One of the most pressing challenges that must be addressed to achieve this vision is climate change.

The Union Budget is an example of climate irony. Merely mentioning the long-overdue climate taxonomy is insufficient to demonstrate the necessary commitment to climate action. There is hope that the upcoming five-year vision document for the financial sector will offer comprehensive regulatory intent and operational steps for climate finance.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat; its impacts are being felt globally, with India being particularly vulnerable. Extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and erratic monsoons are already affecting agricultural productivity, water resources, overall economic stability, and human indices. The Reserve Bank of India has identified increasing climate shocks as a significant risk to the Indian economy. The financial burden of adapting to and mitigating these changes is substantial, requiring an estimated 2.5% of India’s GDP annually until 2030.