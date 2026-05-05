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Privacy and the encryption dilemma

Privacy and the encryption dilemma

The recent order passed by the Karnataka High Court, staying the ban on Proton Mail service, is a case in point.
Harshita Gupta
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:48 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:48 IST
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