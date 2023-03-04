Privilege for self, contempt for another

Punjab was recently faced with the prospect of a constitutional crisis in late February. The problem started with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refusing to respond to a query from Governor Banwarilal Purohit about teacher recruitment in the state. Instead, Mann tweeted that he was answerable only to the people of Punjab, and raised questions over Purohit’s appointment as Governor. An incensed Purohit refused to allow the winter session of the Punjab Assembly to take place, prompting the Mann government to rush to the Supreme Court.

This unnecessary and childish tussle between two constitutional functionaries reminded me of the time when it wasn’t a tweet but a pamphlet by one Keshav Singh of Gorakhpur that nearly caused a major constitutional crisis.

Keshav Singh accused a Congress MLA in UP, Narsingh Narain Pandey, of corruption. In those days – we are talking of the 1960s -- such allegations were taken seriously and mattered to the public. Pandey didn’t sue for defamation, rather he approached the Congress-controlled Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, arguing that the pamphlet was a breach of privileges of the members of the House.

The concept of a legislature having such rights and immunities comes from the UK, where parliament is supreme. Such privileges were hard won to ensure that members could speak and act freely in the House, without fear of legal retaliation. The Indian Constitution granted parliament and all state legislative assemblies the same privileges as the UK’s House of Commons as of 1950, but never exhaustively listed them out. Article 194 gives both parliament and the state legislatures the power to make laws outlining their own privileges, but till date no such law has been passed.

Using this grey area, Pandey accused Keshav Singh of having breached these privileges. The Speaker of the UP Assembly agreed and summoned Keshav Singh to Lucknow to receive a “reprimand”. He did not turn up. He was arrested and brought to Lucknow, where he defiantly refused to accept the reprimand. An incensed Speaker committed him to jail for seven days.

Keshav Singh didn’t go quietly. He approached the Allahabad High Court seeking bail, and this is where things took a bizarre turn. A two-judge bench of the Allahabad HC granted bail in a simple order that should have ended the matter. Instead, this upset the UP Assembly Speaker even further. In a shocking twist, he held not just Keshav Singh but also his lawyer and even the two judges of the High Court in contempt of legislature and issued arrest warrants against them all.

Now followed the extraordinary scene of judges of a High Court approaching their own High Court against an arrest warrant. Those who turned up in the High Court that day to watch this unprecedented turn of events were greeted with even more drama -- every single one of the High Court’s remaining 28 judges were on the bench to grant bail to their brethren! It is said that the Chief Court in Allahabad could not accommodate all the judges, and some remained standing even as the order was pronounced.

Before matters escalated further, though, Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s government intervened. Through President Radhakrishnan, it asked the Supreme Court to give an “advisory” judgement on the law relating to the powers of the High Court and the legislature to commit persons for contempt. In the meantime, the UP Legislative Assembly also backed down and withdrew the arrest warrants issued to the judges and the lawyer.

The Supreme Court’s landmark majority opinion in this case settled the issue -- the Allahabad High Court judges did not commit contempt by entertaining the petition of Keshav Singh, and neither did his lawyer in presenting such a petition. The privileges of the legislature, the court held, could not extend to preventing courts from doing their constitutional duty.

As with Keshav Singh’s case, the impasse in Punjab was resolved when the Governor backed down and called the winter session of the Assembly, even as the SC delivered a much-needed admonition to both parties for their behaviour as constitutional functionaries. What both these stories tell us is the importance of institutional respect and decorum in working a democratic constitution.

(For a more detailed account of the Keshav Singh case, please do read Chintan Chandrachud’s The Cases that India Forgot)