Profits for corporates, taxes for individuals

Third, the corporation taxes in 2018-19 had amounted to 3.51% of GDP. In 2023-24, they are expected to be 3.11%. This fall has been more than made up through a jump in PIT from 2.44% of GDP to 3.45%. This has also helped the government make up the shortfall in the money earned through disinvestment of public sector enterprises. In 2018-19, the government had earned Rs 94,727 crore, or 0.5% of GDP, through disinvestment. In 2023-24, it is expected to earn Rs 30,000 crore, or 0.1%. So, the jump in PIT collections has made up for not just the fall in corporation tax but also for the fall in disinvestment receipts.