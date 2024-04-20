Progress beyond GDP

In 2008, French President Nicolas Sarkozy boldly declared, “We must change the way we measure growth,” adding that “French people can no longer accept the growing gap between statistics that show continuing progress (in the growth of GDP) and the increasing difficulties they are facing in their daily lives.”

Sarkozy’s call echoed the concerns voiced by Robert Kennedy in his 1968 speech, where he lamented that a measure like GDP “does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education, or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry, the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate, or the integrity of our public officials. It measures neither our wit nor our courage; neither our wisdom nor our learning; neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country; it measures everything, in short, except that which makes life worthwhile.”