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Project nightmare 

Project nightmare 

I was excited at the prospect of assembling the bed, a welcome respite from the boring and endless unpacking of boxes.
N Raghupathy
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:13 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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