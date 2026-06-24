Project nightmare: Moving home turns bed project into a comic disaster

<p>We recently moved houses with all the customary chaos that accompanies such events – especially after having lived in the old house for over 25 years. </p><p>I was swimming in cardboard boxes and wrapping paper and was happy to see the final act in the drama, when we actually were in the new house, with the key to the old house taken away from us.</p>.<p>Amid the depressing scene of unpacked boxes of varying sizes, I spotted a set of brightly labelled ones unobtrusively delivered even as we were settling in, a term that I use loosely, of course. These contained my precious furniture, at least bits and pieces of it, that would ultimately become my new bed.</p>.<p>I was excited at the prospect of assembling the bed, a welcome respite from the boring and endless unpacking of boxes. But my enthusiasm was not shared by other family members. In fact, based on my past history of having regularly rendered useless, many times destroyed, everything that I had attempted to assemble, they were distinctly petrified at my new attempt to put together anything.</p>.Calmness can counter unhealthy competition.<p>Undaunted by trivial attempts to dissuade me from my glorious destiny, I gathered together all the tools that I could lay my hands on and started opening the cartons containing the treasure. </p><p>I cleared a large area on the floor and carefully placed all the components in alphabetical order, no mean task considering that the stickers depicting such alphabet were cleverly hidden on parts that looked deceptively similar and there were several duplicates. </p>.<p>I then opened the instructions sheet, read the words ‘made in Vietnam’ and immediately knew that I was in trouble. There were 15 different items listed of which 10 were screws and fasteners, all looking the same to me.</p><p>The instructions were far from clear and generally seemed to require more than three hands. Part-A had to be attached to Part-C with 3 different screws (named P, Q, R giving me the unpleasant feeling of an unsolvable algebraic equation with infinite variables) while simultaneously aligning with a slot in Part-D. </p><p>I chugged along for a few hours attaching, detaching and reattaching various parts to various other parts, reading the instructions repeatedly but getting no wiser. It felt like I was sitting in a merry-go-round, going round in circles and passing the same point at regular intervals. </p><p>Family members duly suppressed their anguish and laughter and supplied me with coffee as I continued my cycle of doing and undoing tasks.</p>.<p>Soon, the writing was on the wall. I had reached a dead end and the finished product looked nothing like a bed. </p><p>Even the most tenacious worker like yours truly had to accept that the project had failed and it was time to call in an expert – a Task Rabbit or the local handyman – to contain the damage and possibly salvage the bed. I quietly headed to the nearest corner containing unopened boxes. </p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>