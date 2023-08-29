Project Onam in Pilani

I am a 90-year-old retired engineer with extensive travel experience. I hail from Thiruvananthapuram but have never stayed there for more than ten days at a stretch. While I can understand Malayalam, I can’t speak the language fluently. I converse in a mix of Tamil and Malayalam at home. During my time in Pilani from 1954-1957, a Nair friend taught me basic Malayalam–both the script and spoken language. Interestingly, ‘Malayalam’ is a palindrome, reading the same forwards and backwards. It was during my time in Pilani that I experienced a memorable Onam celebration.