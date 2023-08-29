Project Onam in Pilani

I am a 90-year-old retired engineer with extensive travel experience. I hail from Thiruvananthapuram but have never stayed there for more than ten days at a stretch. While I can understand Malayalam, I can’t speak the language fluently. I converse in a mix of Tamil and Malayalam at home. During my time in Pilani from 1954-1957, a Nair friend taught me basic Malayalam–both the script and spoken language. Interestingly, ‘Malayalam’ is a palindrome, reading the same forwards and backwards. It was during my time in Pilani that I experienced a memorable Onam celebration.
Those of us with ties to Kerala, including students and staff, worked together through the night to set up a “pandal.” Our seniors supported us and supplied black coffee.
Around 40 to 50 members, including family of Malayalee students and staff, worked tirelessly throughout the night. We cleaned and decorated the entire area with intricate rangoli patterns. Everyone present pitched in with the preparations. Before we started preparation on the ground, both men and women collaborated to craft the special Onam lamp and vibrant rangoli decorations. Importantly, every Malayalee contributed to preparing the “Onam Sadya,” an elaborate, special meal.
We meticulously observed each tradition, and by 6 am, everything was set – the area was pristine, adorned, and all but a few people retired to their rooms. After a couple of hours of rest and a ritual bath, we reconvened to add the final touches to the pandal and arrange the ceremonial ‘sadya.’
I still vividly recall every aspect of that Onam celebration 60 years ago and enjoy sharing the story with my grandchildren. It was a proud day for me. We showcased remarkable teamwork and precision in executing the Onam project from start to finish. The outcome was a gratifying success for all involved.
The day held particular significance for me, as the esteemed guest at that Onam celebration was then-Defense Minister V K Krishna Menon. As we introduced ourselves and shared our hometowns, I mentioned that I understood Malayalam to some extent but couldn’t read or write it due to my limited stay in Kerala.
Mr Menon leaned in and whispered in English that he faced the same predicament–a humble gesture from a senior Union Minister, which would be hard to imagine today. It remains an indelible memory for me.