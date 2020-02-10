Promise of seamless regional mobility

India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have done well to decide on going ahead with the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA). The three countries, along with Bhutan, had signed on to the MVA in June 2015. However, Bhutan was unable to get it ratified. This proved to be a roadblock in the way of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) grouping implementing the landmark agreement. BBIN-MVA envisaged regulation of personal and public passenger vehicles as well as cargo vehicular traffic among the four signatory countries with a view to ensuring seamless travel among them. Its implementation was expected to provide a shot in the arm to sub-regional connectivity and cooperation, and to boost people-to-people contact, trade and tourism. The Bhutan roadblock prevented signatories from drawing on its benefits. By deciding now to implement the MVA sans Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal will be able to draw on the benefits of the connectivity plan. Bhutan’s road to participation in the MVA is not blocked, either. It will be able to climb on board whenever its Upper House of Parliament ratifies the agreement. Bangladesh, India and Nepal should keep Bhutan in the loop on all decisions, benefits and challenges encountered on the way of their implementation of the MVA.

Bhutan is concerned over the MVA’s implications for its ecology and environment. A small mountainous country that is sparsely populated, Bhutan is keen to preserve its environment. Since vehicular traffic and flow of people between borders are expected to rise exponentially with the MVA’s implementation, Bhutan is apprehensive that the consequent rise in vehicular pollution and footfalls will damage its fragile environment. While recognising that a boost to tourism will improve the livelihoods of the Bhutanese people, Bhutan prioritises quality of life over money and material benefits. This underlies the refusal of its Upper House to ratify the MVA. Bangladesh, India and Nepal must pay heed to the concerns raised by Bhutan as they have substantial merit. It should be possible for these three countries to address Bhutan’s concerns. For instance, they could consider placing a reasonable limit on vehicular traffic entering Bhutan. As for Bhutan, it should aim at sustainable development rather than no development. A compromise solution is possible.

Some in India will interpret Bhutan’s decision to stay out of the MVA for now as defiance of India. Such perceptions will gather strength especially in the context of Bhutan deciding to end free travel for Indian citizens to that country. These are flawed interpretations and should not impinge on bilateral relations. Bhutan’s primary concern is its environment and it wishes to avoid crowding its mountains and valleys with tourists. Indian must respect the values of the Bhutanese people.