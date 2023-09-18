Property rights key to gender parity 

Regarding homemakers’ property rights, it is more or less dependent on how laws govern asset management during marriage. Only 6 per cent of the world’s constitutions comprehensively protect equality at every stage of marriage — entry, exit, and within marriage (World Policy Analysis Centre). As women are more likely to perform unpaid activities that benefit the household, they typically have fewer monetised contributions. According to the most recent survey, (Charmes, 2019) more than three-quarters (76.4 per cent) of unpaid domestic care work is done by women. In India, a time-use survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed that 82 per cent of homemakers are women.