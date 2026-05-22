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Pros and cons of the Modi-Meloni ‘Melody’ moment

Pros and cons of the Modi-Meloni ‘Melody’ moment

Conclusions are likely to be drawn that India’s foreign policy is shaped by the ideological affinity of its prime minister and his party, rather than pure national interest
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Narendra ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniOpinion

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