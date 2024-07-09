Protect trees to protect ourselves

A vivid memory from my childhood remains etched in my psyche. A young, newly married robust man in the neighbourhood died suddenly after falling ill for two days. There were murmurs that it could be because the family had cut a healthy drumstick tree in their house recently. This connection haunted me for a long time. While this incident was etched in my mind for a long time, I understand why cutting trees was considered a sin. For, not only is a tree a living, breathing entity by itself, but also provides oxygen – the source of life to all creatures on earth; thus making its destruction a crime and sin no less than a gruesome murder. And while crashing down, it must also be ending lives of fledglings and the hundreds and thousands of insects in its shelter.