Psychological approach to cancer pain 

With the risk of cancer increasing with each generation, psycho-oncology as a field gains more importance. Most treatment in terms of cancer remains medical and therefore physician based wherein the patient remains a passive recipient of care. With the potential introduction of therapy as a form of additional treatment for cancer related pain, patients will likely be able to play an active role - instead of a passive one - in their treatment plan.

(George is a graduate from FLAME University, and Das is an assistant professor of psychology at FLAME University, Pune)