Public order and the digital state

<p>The Delhi High Court’s decision upholding the temporary blocking of Telegram ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination has generated significant debate within legal and technological circles. </p><p>The government justified the measure by claiming that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telegram">Telegram</a> channels were allegedly used to circulate examination-related content and facilitate fraud connected to one of the country’s most important entrance examinations. </p><p>Accepting this justification, the court declined to interfere with the government’s blocking order and held that the restrictions satisfied the constitutional requirement of proportionality.</p>.'Temporary ban necessary': Delhi High Court dismisses plea by Telegram amid upcoming NEET re-test.<p>As digital platforms increasingly become the primary spaces through which citizens communicate, learn, organise, and participate in public life, what constitutional limits should govern the State’s power to regulate them?</p>.<p>The public debate surrounding the judgment has largely focused on whether Telegram deserved to be blocked. That, however, is the wrong question. The constitutional issue arises not from the legitimacy of the objective but from the nature of the means employed to achieve it.</p>.<p>Constitutional democracies do not merely evaluate whether a governmental objective is desirable. They also evaluate how that objective is pursued. The distinction is crucial. </p><p>A government committed to public safety may still violate constitutional rights if it adopts measures that are excessive, disproportionate, or unsupported by law. In that sense, the real significance of the judgment lies in the precedent it establishes concerning the regulation of digital platforms.</p>.<p>At the centre of the controversy lies Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This provision authorises the government to direct the blocking of information under specific circumstances, including concerns relating to sovereignty, security, and public order.</p>.<p>For years, the provision has functioned primarily as a content-regulation mechanism. Specific websites, URLs, pages, and pieces of content have been blocked pursuant to its provisions. The Telegram decision appears to endorse a broader understanding of governmental authority, one that permits intervention at the level of the platform itself.</p>.<p>This distinction is not merely technical. It represents a significant shift in the architecture of digital regulation.</p>.'Govt order least restrictive, not disproportionate': Delhi High Court upholds ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-test.<p>Content blocking targets unlawful material. Platform blocking targets the infrastructure through which lawful and unlawful communications alike take place. The consequences are therefore fundamentally different. While the former seeks to remove specific harms, the latter affects every user regardless of whether they have engaged in any wrongdoing.</p>.<p>The concern is not confined to Telegram. If the power to block information can extend to the blocking of an entire communication platform, the implications inevitably extend to every major intermediary operating in India. The issue is therefore one of principle rather than platform.</p>.<p>The judgment also highlights a deeper tension that increasingly confronts legal systems across the world: the problem of intermediary liability. Modern digital platforms facilitate billions of communications every day.</p><p> Their business models depend upon enabling users to create, exchange, and disseminate content at unprecedented scales. At the same time, the very openness that makes these platforms valuable also makes them vulnerable to misuse.</p>.<p>The law has traditionally recognised that intermediaries are distinct from publishers. Unlike newspapers, platforms do not ordinarily create the content transmitted through their services. This distinction forms the foundation of intermediary protections across numerous jurisdictions.</p>.<p>Yet contemporary regulatory approaches increasingly expect platforms to prevent harmful conduct before it occurs. The question, therefore, becomes whether platforms should be judged by their efforts to address misuse or by their inability to eliminate it.</p>.<p>A particularly striking aspect of the debate surrounding Telegram concerns the emphasis upon its technological architecture. Features such as large channels, cloud-based storage, usernames, bots, and message editing were presented as factors that justified stronger intervention.</p>.<p>There is little doubt that such features can be exploited for unlawful purposes. Yet they are also used for entirely legitimate ends. Journalists rely on anonymity to communicate with sources. Civil society organisations use large channels for public outreach. Educational institutions use digital communities to disseminate information. Automated tools are routinely used for customer support, information dissemination, and research.</p>.Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on Telegram's plea against temporary ban over NEET leak.<p>Technology is inherently dual-use. The same design feature that enables abuse often enables socially beneficial activity.</p>.<p>A constitutional framework must therefore exercise caution before treating technological capability as evidence of regulatory culpability. Otherwise, innovation itself risks becoming a source of legal vulnerability.</p>.<p><strong>The future of digital constitutionalism</strong></p>.<p>Perhaps the most important constitutional question raised by the judgment concerns proportionality.</p>.<p>The doctrine of proportionality has emerged as one of the central safeguards against excessive State action. It requires restrictions upon rights to pursue a legitimate objective, maintain a rational connection with that objective, remain necessary, and impose the least possible burden upon affected rights.</p>.<p>The first requirement is easily satisfied. Protecting the integrity of public examinations is unquestionably a legitimate objective. The more difficult question concerns necessity. Was platform-wide blocking the least restrictive measure available? </p><p>Could targeted channel removals, account suspensions, criminal investigations, enhanced monitoring, or coordinated enforcement mechanisms have achieved similar objectives? Were less intrusive alternatives exhausted before resorting to a measure affecting millions of users?</p>.<p>The broader challenge facing India is neither unique nor temporary. Democracies around the world are struggling to reconcile competing demands for security, accountability, innovation, and freedom in digital spaces. The question is no longer whether governments should regulate platforms. Some degree of regulation is both inevitable and necessary. </p><p>The real challenge lies in ensuring that regulation remains anchored to constitutional principles. The Telegram controversy will eventually fade from public memory. The legal principles underlying it will not.</p>.Telegram challenges govt's ban before NEET re-exam; Delhi High Court to hear plea today.<p>As platforms increasingly become the public squares of the digital age, constitutional democracies will face a recurring dilemma: how to address genuine harms without granting governments powers broad enough to threaten the very freedoms they seek to protect.</p>.<p>The future of internet governance in India will depend not merely on how effectively the State regulates platforms but on how faithfully those regulations remain bound by constitutional restraint.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a law student at Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>