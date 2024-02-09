Purpose-based learning for future

India’s journey towards becoming a $10 trillion economy will require rethinking education and transforming it to support innovation and entrepreneurship. Traditional classrooms typically encourage rote learning and proficiency in competitive exams to prepare students for existing job roles. But with rapid advancements in AI and an increased reliance on digital connectivity—as starkly highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic—the need to prepare students for a future where job landscapes are continuously evolving is evident. The workforce of tomorrow must be versatile, innovative, and adaptable to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth. To this end, it is clear that a fundamental reimagining of our educational practices is required.
A shift towards purpose-based education holds the key to unlocking the potential of India’s youth. Purpose-based schools emphasise personalised, meaningful learning experiences tailored to each student’s strengths, interests, and values. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all curriculum, purpose-based schools aim to cultivate a sense of purpose in each student, aligning educational content with students’ passions and real-world applications of their skills. This educational paradigm prioritises learning that extends beyond the pages of a textbook, encouraging students to engage with real-world challenges and imbuing their learning with a sense of mission. Imagine a computer science classroom where the focus shifts from explaining coding principles to enabling students to apply their skills to creating a programme that addresses waste management in their school. Such a curriculum doesn’t stop there—it also empowers students with the entrepreneurial skills to pitch their innovative solutions to potential backers. This immersive, enjoyable approach not only cements the relevance of academic subjects but also equips students with the essential problem-solving skills and adaptability they’ll need in the workforce.
Project-based learning is a cornerstone of this purpose-driven educational model, bringing academic concepts to life through practical application. It is about learners taking theory into the real world, allowing them to understand the societal impact of their knowledge. Schools are increasingly collaborating with businesses, offering students hands-on projects that mirror current industry demands. Internships and project work in areas such as app development, design, and NGO initiatives provide invaluable insights into professional spheres, laying the groundwork for students’ future careers.
Teachers in this new educational landscape are far more than information deliverers; they are mentors attuned to each student’s interests and capabilities, guiding their mentees through challenges and fostering a resilient, exploratory spirit. A student fascinated by robotics, for example, might receive tailored resources and project suggestions to deepen their engagement with the field. This mentorship can have a profound impact on a student’s career path, sparking a journey towards a fulfilling professional life. Technology’s role in this educational shift transcends the presence of gadgets and software in the classroom. It is about leveraging technology to make learning a dynamic and interactive experience, transcending geographical barriers, and cultivating a global perspective among learners. The use of technology should broaden students’ imaginations, enabling them to think forward and contribute constructively to society.
As we set our sights on the ambitious goal of a 10 trillion-dollar economy, it is evident that our educational systems must support and foster this progression. Purpose-based education, emphasising practicality, real-world engagement, mentorship, and technological integration, is pivotal to nurturing the agile and innovative minds that will lead India’s economic revolution. This is a collaborative venture that requires the active participation of educators, students, institutions, industries, and the government. Together, we must embrace and drive this transformation, ensuring that the learning of today is relevant for the uncertainties of tomorrow.
(N L Sarda is a retired
professor in the Department of Computer Science and
Engineering at IIT Bombay, and Tristha Ramamurthy is the founder of Ekya Schools)