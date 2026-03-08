Putting AI in its place

<p>Awe and fear dart through public discussions of AI. Its fast-enveloping presence across various spheres of human activity stokes the ‘What next?’ in the mind. Whereas the cocky pronouncements about the imminent loss of millions of jobs due to generative AI have gone on to make the future of employment appear difficult.</p>.<p>And then there are the ubiquitous cliches about how every technology has pluses and minuses that ask everyone to sit back and get used to AI. In all of this, AI appears a natural, unstoppable force.</p>.<p>AI technologies are made, sold, and used by humans; therefore, the scope for responsible action clearly exists at every step. What these technologies seek to accomplish, how they become available to their users and what their consequences are for the democratic life of societies, therefore, invite public discussion. Just when colossal profits and international power games appeared to drive AI innovations without any regard for ethics, the recent refusal of Anthropic, the US-based AI developer, to allow the US Defence Department to deploy its AI technology for making autonomous AI-directed weapons that can decide independently of human supervision and for the mass surveillance of its citizens has kept the ethics of AI from getting eclipsed.</p>.AI moment: India must choose pragmatism over hype.<p>The cultural attitude towards AI needs to become less fearful and quiescent, and more demanding of social accountability. The owners and creators of AI technologies do strive to make them more reliable and less and less mistake-prone. But this quest to make the AI technologies more and more reliable has to go along with a parallel exploration of how best to regulate them and bring in policy measures that do not let their consequences be socially destructive.</p>.<p>Consider the prospect of mass job losses that hangs around like a ghost in public discussions on AI. People who have studied this subject point out that massive layoffs will not occur in the near future since the adoption of AI needs time. Plus, the removal of jobs in some areas can come along with a rise in demand for jobs in other, newer areas. Well-organised employer unions can also negotiate with their management to decide on the nature and terms of AI use in their workplace in ways that continue to engage human beings meaningfully in the workplace.</p>.<p>Just as pensions, welfare taxes and other kinds of social safety nets emerged in the 19th century to offer social insurance in the radically new circumstances brought about by industrialisation, new kinds of social insurance will become necessary to imagine to address the institutional changes emerging in the wake of generative AI.</p>.<p>What new responsibilities can the governments take on to address the AI-induced changes in the labour market? How can businesses profiting from AI help support the new social insurance measures that will become necessary? What new social, economic and political rights can the citizens envision to secure for themselves dignity and well-being in the changed times? Questions like these need to engage the public imagination alongside all else.</p>.<p>The energy-guzzling AI data centres, which are meeting their electricity needs from energy sources like coal, natural gas, wind, solar, hydro-electricity and nuclear energy, have added a new energy dynamic in the present, making the sustainable use of AI a paramount concern.</p>.<p>The impact of AI and the challenges of regulating it responsibly differ significantly in countries like India, where digital technologies are not accessible to all and a large number of workers remain outside the formal economy. These realities demand policy measures grounded in local conditions. Some of the policy shibboleths will need to be rethought. For instance, the pathetic urge among the planners to shift the “surplus population” from rural areas to cities by training rural youth for service occupations in cities will stand out as non-pragmatic. What’s the point of training them for jobs that AI will dispense with? Measures to restore and create livelihood options in rural and tribal areas make better policy sense in the age of AI.</p>.<p>What if AI can think on its own? Or interact with each other on their own? Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel laureate and ‘Godfather of AI,’ recently urged that AI safety institutes that make AI benevolent and desist from eliminating human beings be built, a goal that he feels can be shared by rival countries even as they compete to make their AI smarter than those of others. Let’s keep thinking.</p>.<p>The writer is the Vidyashilp Professor looks for new ways of looking.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>