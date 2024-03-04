Qatar’s gas push has a hidden motive — murdering coal

Enter Qatar, the tiny Middle Eastern emirate that sits atop of one of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel prizes — trillions of dollars worth of natural gas reserves. Qatar may be fossil fuel-rich, but it paradoxically has a vested interest in making the energy transition work— depending how we define victory. For Qatar — and many other players in the realpolitik camp of the energy and climate debate — success would be first and foremost about replacing coal with gas.

Viewed through this lens, it’s easy to understand why Qatar, the world’s third-largest LNG exporter, is rushing through a massive expansion of its production capacity, even when many believe that would overwhelm demand. Saad Al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister, explained why Qatar was moving ahead so quickly in simple terms: “The only thing that would stop us announcing more projects is if we don’t believe there is a market,” he said on Feb. 25.

The Qatari announcement just a month after the White House’s decision to pause approval of domestic LNG projects had prompted some conspiracy theorists to suggest that Doha was taking advantage of Washington. I don’t think so.

The reality is that Qatar has been paying attention to developments in Asia — and it’s reacting. What the emirate isn’t saying publicly, but every gas consumer can work out for themselves, is that by flooding the market, the Middle Eastern country is hoping to make LNG plentiful and cheap enough to stimulate demand. Put simply: Qatar is trying to reassure Asian nations they can count on gas providing the necessary bridge to kill coal without risking either their finances or their energy security.

Qatar currently has the capacity to export about 77 million metric tons of LNG annually, making it the third-largest supplier globally behind the US and Australia. Until a few days ago, it was aiming to lift its capacity by about 60 per cent to 126 million tons. Coming on top of expected US additions, that would have been enough to tip the LNG market into oversupply. But on Feb. 25, Qatar announced plans for a more aggressive build-up: an increase of 85 per cent to 142 million tons before 2030. “That’s an enormous quantity,” is my euphemistic interpretation of how industry participants have described the planned increase.