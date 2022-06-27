Questions aplentyon ward delimitation

The draft delimitation report increasing the number of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards from 198 to 243, notified by the Karnataka government last week, has run into rough weather, with many civic activists alleging that the exercise is unscientific, unrealistic and motivated more by political considerations than administrative suitability. The process was aimed at correcting the disparity in the population size in different wards and achieving a semblance of uniformity. While the average population in a ward of Shivajinagar assembly constituency is 28,541, it is 1,00,347 in Yeshwantpur. While on paper, it may appear that these disparities have been corrected, the committee headed by the BBMP chief commissioner does not seem to have taken ground realities, like the availability of corporation offices, government schools, public health centres, police stations and other civic amenities, into consideration. For instance, Kasturinagar which was part of Benniganahalli is now split into two and merged with Lal Bahadur Nagar and C V Raman Nagar. Similarly, Cox Town will now be carved out of Sarvagnanagar and merged with Baiyyappanahalli. Residents’ associations of other areas too complain that splitting wards that are self-contained in terms of civic amenities would inconvenience the public. The Congress has alleged that while the number of wards in Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet and Jayanagar, which have a significant population of the minorities, have been reduced, they have gone up in almost all assembly constituencies represented by the BJP.

In May, the Supreme Court had set a deadline of eight weeks for the government to complete the delimitation of wards and determine reservation for other backward classes (OBC) with the help of an independent commission. The commission headed by Justice K Bhaktavatsala, mandated with studying the nature and implications of backwardness within BBMP areas and specifying the proportion of reservation, is yet to submit its report and it is uncertain if the apex court’s deadline can be met. Bengaluru has been without an elected council since September 2020.

MLAs cutting across party lines are opposed to the elections as their powers are bound to be clipped once an elected BBMP council is in place. In case the government delays the delimitation on some pretext, the Supreme Court should order that elections be held within the set deadline, on the basis of wards prevalent when the term of the BBMP expired. A similar order was passed when another state sought to put off local body elections. The court should not allow politicians to make a mockery of its orders.