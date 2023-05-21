Quo Vadis, India?

The end of the Cold war three decades ago created a unipolar world allowing a WTO-governed global trading order to replace trading blocs. This had enabled the fledgling internet and logistics revolutions (which disrupted the age-old correlation between cost and distance and replaced it with volumes) to jointly unleash a wave of globalisation.

Firms in the advanced economies started shifting/ outsourcing jobs and production to low-cost geographies to improve profitability, creating remarkable macroeconomics for the developing world. Their output growth rose from 3.8% during 1989-98 to 6.4% in 1999-2008, even as the advanced economies, too, continued to grow steadily at around 2.7%.

In 1990, the combined share of Emerging Market Economies (EME) in global GDP was 20% at market exchange rates (30.7% in PPP terms). Now, it is over 39.3% (50.9% in PPP terms). China, with its newly created industrial and residential infrastructure, benefited the most and became the largest manufacturing and trading nation of the world. India, with its large English-speaking workforce, had also ridden this growth wave, emerging as the ‘Office of the World’ and the fifth largest economy. However, this globalised world order may now undergo adverse changes.

‘Cold War’ thought processes are back in vogue. Chinese belligerence under Xi Jinping had led to the outbreak of the US-China trade war during Donald Trump’s presidency. The US imposed a punitive 25% customs duty on key electronic imports from China in 2018. As a result, Chinese electronic exports fell in absolute terms by over $29 billion, permitting Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia and even India to boost exports of these items. Similar moves could happen in other sectors.

Then, last year, the Ukraine conflict broke out, resulting in US/EU sanctions on Russia. The EU had till recently been the principal buyer of Russian oil/gas. The sanctions led to a destination diversion, forcing a fall in Russian oil export prices. India has benefitted as we are majorly dependent on oil imports. Russia has now become one of our largest suppliers, adding to its status as our principal supplier of military equipment. India needs these oil supplies, but since we cannot pay in dollars due to US sanctions, we have been paying in Rupees. This has its limits, given our low exports to Russia ($3.5 billion). We need to find alternative solutions.

Meanwhile, China and Russia are trying to set up trade settlement systems independent of the US Dollar. Currently, about 75% of global trade is settled using USD. Even for trade in the Asia-Pacific region, it is 74%. This dollar dominance has vastly benefitted the US economy, and efforts are thus on to retaliate by eroding this dominance.

So far, Chinese efforts, starting 2010-11, to promote increased usage of the Renminbi (RMB) as trade currency have not had much success (usage is below 2%), excepting Russia-oriented trade, primarily because RMB, unlike the USD, is not freely convertible. However, with Russian support now, China’s efforts to de-dollarize trade settlements, seems to be gaining momentum. China is leveraging its status as the world’s largest oil importer to set up an RMB-settled energy market for Asia. Being the world’s largest trader – accounting for 15% of global exports and 12% of global imports – gives it heft.

What should India do? Should we join such initiatives as we had once joined the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and New Development Bank initiatives? China is our second-largest trade partner after the US, and we are heavily dependent on imports from China. The bulk of these imports are components or intermediates required by our manufacturers. They help power our exports in a variety of sectors. This is why, despite the ongoing standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, our imports from China have continued to grow, despite active efforts to reduce them.

So, should we, despite our reservations regarding China, join the Chinese-Russian initiatives? It may make good geopolitics, as it may benefit our border talks. However, if de-dollarisation moves gain momentum, de-globalisation forces could also strengthen. Already, national security, and not price efficiency and/or economic benefits/losses, is becoming the prime consideration underlying decision-making in the US-led bloc of OECD countries. Concepts like re-shoring, near-shoring, friend-shoring are floating around. The principal accessible markets for our goods/services are in the EU and US. The US is our largest merchandise export destination (nearly $80 billion), and the EU is the second largest. Also, the bulk of our $322 billion services exports is to OECD countries (mainly the US). We have never been able to make headway into Russian/Chinese markets. Good economics requires us to deal with EU/US.

So, should we choose good politics or good economics? In earlier years, living under near-autarky, we could view Cold War disputes with non-aligned nonchalance, while growth suffered. What should we do now? Interesting times lie ahead.

TCA Ranganathan, the former chairman of the Export Import Bank of India is a banker with a theory of everything @tcartca