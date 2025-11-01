Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Races, not cultures, will clash in future wars

Races, not cultures, will clash in future wars

Huntington’s book was published in 1996, after the fall of the Soviet Union and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and well before China’s ascendancy as a global and military power.
Roger Marshall
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:18 IST
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us