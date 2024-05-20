Rails vs roots: City must strike a balance

Bengaluru has lost 97 per cent of its green cover in just 50 years. It was 70 per cent in 1970, today it is less than 2 per cent. This is nothing less than a disaster.

This explains the extreme heatwave and worsening microclimate of the city, along with the loss of 90 per cent wetlands and 95 per cent concretisation.

If we had a sensible city administration, it would prioritise the saving of every single tree, not allow any more felling and make it the No. 1 priority to bring back green cover to at least 30-35 per cent.

However, in project after ill-conceived project, we see that the government has no concern about the city, it is hell-bent on spending money and building non-statutory and ill-advised projects, felling thousands of trees in the process and making things worse.