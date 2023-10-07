Entrepreneurs must embrace abundance to foster resilience

When I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey of MeritTrac and sought ways to bolster our credibility, Ramanna extended his support by agreeing to join our Board of Directors. Despite candidly admitting that he had little knowledge about assessments, he humorously remarked that his sole contribution would be offering complimentary accommodation during our travels to Delhi at his MP quarters.

Every encounter with him was akin to immersing myself in the limitless. Given his deep affinity for Vedantic philosophy, I cannot help but think of him whenever I read this shloka from the Ishopanishad.

"Om poornamadah poornamidam poornaat poornamudachyate."

Translated, it means: “All is full and abundant, always/ This, all that is within you, and That, all that is around you, is fullness/ From that fullness, fullness is forever born again/ Remove fullness from fullness and still, only fullness remains”.

The shloka emphasises that the ultimate reality, often associated with the divine or the universe, is inherently complete and whole. This completeness suggests an abundance of all aspects of existence. In entrepreneurship, this can be seen as recognising the abundance of opportunities, resources, and solutions that exist in the world. Entrepreneurs who adopt this perspective approach their endeavours with a mindset of abundance, rather than scarcity.

Many of us operate from a mindset of scarcity, believing that resources are limited, and competition is fierce. However, the shloka encourages a shift in this perspective. Instead of viewing the world through the lens of scarcity, we can focus on identifying and harnessing the abundance of possibilities, partnerships, and creative ideas available to us.

‘Abundance thinking’ often leads to innovation. Entrepreneurs who recognise the abundance of opportunities are more likely to come up with novel solutions to problems. We may explore unconventional approaches and collaborate with others to create products or services that resonate with customers and make a positive impact. This also encourages entrepreneurs to collaborate and network. When we believe in the abundance of opportunities, we are more open to sharing knowledge, resources, and connections with others. This collaboration can lead to mutually beneficial partnerships and the expansion of business ecosystems.

Entrepreneurs who understand the abundance of possibilities are driven to create value not just for themselves but also for their customers and society. They aim to provide solutions that enhance the lives of their target audience, contributing positively to the well-being of individuals and communities. Embracing abundance can also foster resilience in entrepreneurs. When facing challenges or setbacks, individuals who believe in the abundance of opportunities are more likely to adapt, pivot, and seek alternative paths for growth. They view obstacles as temporary and surmountable hurdles rather than insurmountable barriers.

Entrepreneurship is a journey that holds within it the promise of infinite possibilities and opportunities. This reminds entrepreneurs that they are part of a vast and interconnected web of potential. By embracing this wisdom, entrepreneurs can navigate the challenges and uncertainties of their journey with a sense of purpose and abundance, ultimately creating ventures that are not only successful but also transformative for themselves and society at large. In the infinite realm of entrepreneurship, the possibilities are endless, waiting to be explored and harnessed.

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.