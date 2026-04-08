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Rajasthan HC’s scrubbed remarks highlight judicial strain over transgender law

Rajasthan HC’s scrubbed remarks highlight judicial strain over transgender law

Indian constitutional law has repeatedly blocked attempts to roll back fundamental rights. The Transgender Amendment Act, 2026, will be the next major test
Avinash Verma
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:21 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:21 IST
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