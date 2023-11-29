Rajasthan village battles water crisis alone amid govt apathy

Wells are an important source of water. A kua is usually owned by an individual, but there are larger wells, known as kohar, owned by the community. Then there are step wells called baolis or jhalaras. Baolis usually have religious significance and were constructed as a philanthropic deed for punya. In Rajasthan, certain areas are known as par, a place where the flowing water accumulates and seeps into the earth. So the villagers know that if a shallow well was dug there, sweet water would be found. They can also identify a par by the foliage growing there. They would then dig beris (shallow

and narrow wells about 6–8 m deep) to collect this par water.