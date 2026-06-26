Ram mandir theft | Faith looted, Trust protected?

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/india%2Futtar-pradesh%2Fayodhya-ram-mandir-embezzlement-row-sit-submits-interim-report-recommends-fir-against-over-20-people-4049327">Ayodhya Ram temple theft case</a> has shaken a large section of India’s people, especially among the donors to the temple.</p><p>Temple theft cases are common in India. The pattern is broadly similar: the theft involves insiders under-recording of donations, substituting gold, diamonds and gems with fakes, reporting valuables as ‘missing’ with patchy or non-existent paper trails. Executive-controlled enquiries on these occasions never reach the top.</p><p>Prominent cases include <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/toi-plus/crime/how-a-clerk-made-a-100cr-fortune-by-stealing-from-indias-richest-temple/articleshow/124191802.cms">Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam</a>, where an employee embezzled more than Rs 100 crore; <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-looting-case-what-we-know-so-far-a-timeline-of-events-3773113">Sabarimala Sri Ayyappa Temple</a>, where 4.54 kg of gold went missing in-transit for electro-plating; and <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-report-flags-suspected-gold-thefts-at-sree-padmanabhaswamy-temple/article71029603.ece">Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple</a>, where police found gold bars and coins missing from five of the six vaults, and a replica substituting for a multi-tiered golden lamp and a sanctum ornament sent for repair.</p><p>Although the <em>modus operandi</em> is similar, a major difference is that those cases were controlled by state-government-appointed <a href="https://www.tirumala.org/TTD%20Trust%20Board.aspx">Devasthanam</a> (in the case of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh) and <a href="https://travancoredevaswomboard.org/">Devaswom</a> boards (Kerala). The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is a private trust not controlled by the government, but by people associated with the BJP and the RSS. So, the same generic modes of theft carry higher stakes here.</p>.Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The Ayodhya Ram temple is not an administered shrine but the crowning achievement of a four-decade movement by the BJP-RSS and affiliates like the VHP and Bajrang Dal. The theft is not about mismanagement of an inherited temple; the Ram temple was projected as a civilisational milestone, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading its consecration.</p><p>This time the accusers are insiders — reflecting a factional war within the Sangh parivar. Worryingly for the RSS, those demanding the disbanding of the Trust and a police investigation include people who are <a href="https://scroll.in/article/1093757/in-ayodhya-its-sangh-parivar-vs-sangh-parivar-as-ram-temple-fund-theft-charges-blow-up">aligned with the VHP and those once accused in the Babri masjid demolition</a> case. Hindutva’s foot-soldiers and its aligned organisations are, therefore, pointing fingers at the RSS appointees helming the temple trust.</p><p>The size of donors who are disturbed by the theft is hard to estimate, but it will certainly include a mass of small donors who are emotionally invested in the temple. By design, the donor base is not institutional or elite. A mass movement mobilised through crowdfunding built the temple. The theft is, thus, a betrayal of the trust and sacrifice of lakhs of small donors who believed they were part of a movement righting a historical wrong. The sense of betrayal is far more personal than at any other shrine.</p><p>The scandal damages the foundational story of the temple as a shrine to Ram, the <em>Maryada Purushottam — </em>the embodiment of honour, morality, and righteousness under all circumstances. Where the devotees will ask is the propriety or moral code, the <em>maryada</em> of those entrusted with the temple’s management?</p><p>Unlike in Tirupati, where political rivals traded accusations over temple administration, the blame-game is unavailable here. Ayodhya is unambiguously a BJP/RSS/VHP/Modi project, built under BJP governments at the state and Centre, both of which endlessly claim credit for building it. The trust that heads it is <a href="https://srjbtkshetra.org/trust-members/">drawn from the Sangh parivar and Hindutva-aligned figures</a> and three serving IAS officers, including the district magistrate of Ayodhya.</p><p>Does the absence of rivals mean that the trust will not be able to deflect responsibility? Lower-level functionaries can always be blamed. This is suggested by the way the Uttar Pradesh government set up the so-called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/sit-probing-ayodhya-ram-mandir-donation-theft-hits-roadblock-as-cctv-footage-available-for-only-45-days-4046740">Special Investigation Team (SIT)</a>. Although it has submitted its initial report, such an SIT does not amount to much.</p><p>The <a href="https://indiankanoon.org/doc/10239019/">Supreme Court has ruled</a> that the police must register an FIR when available information discloses a cognisable offence, such as embezzlement or criminal breach of trust; no preliminary inquiry is necessary for doing that. There are sufficient grounds for an FIR. <a href="https://thewire.in/religion/co-accused-in-babri-masjid-case-files-complaint-against-ram-mandir-trustees-alleging-embezzlement-of-funds">Santosh Dubey, a former Babri masjid demolition accused</a>, has filed a formal complaint against the trustees, and the SIT's own findings suggest cognizable offences occurred. There is also a <a href="https://www.livelaw.in/high-court/allahabad-high-court/ram-mandir-donation-row-allahabad-hc-refuses-urgent-hearing-fund-embezzlement-pil-538565">PIL pending for ordering a CBI inquiry</a> into the theft with the Allahabad High Court. This means that as long as there is no formal case before a magistrate, no charge-sheet, and, therefore, no prosecution can begin.</p><p>Even though media reports say <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-ram-mandir-embezzlement-row-sit-submits-interim-report-recommends-fir-against-over-20-people-4049327">over 20 individuals have been named</a>, and about half a dozen are being questioned, no one can be legally arrested based on the SIT's reports alone. The SIT has triggered FIRs against low-level functionaries over cash recovered from them, but an FIR recognising systemic, trust-level embezzlement is absent. Evidence gathered by the SIT without an FIR to begin with may also lack the legal standing of evidence collected through a properly registered case.</p><p>It is also problematic that the <a href="https://thewire.in/politics/ram-temple-sit-investigation-ayodhya-financial-irregularities-theft">SIT was requested by the trust itself</a>, and it will report to the executive rather than the judiciary. Its findings will have no prosecutorial power. An executive-controlled and FIR-less administrative inquiry can reach a dead end and merely turn into a damage-limitation exercise.</p><p>Two days after the SIT submitted its initial report, the <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/lucknow/ram-temple-donation-row-up-police-files-fir-books-6-as-probe-widens/articleshow/131995965.cms">UP police, as expected, has finally lodged an FIR</a> but only against eight low-level employees of the temple. However, events would have unfolded differently under an independent judicial supervision from the very beginning.</p><p>The BJP might hope that limiting the responsibility of theft to cash counters and clerks will protect the prestige of the temple. But if people perceive that low-level functionaries are being sacrificed while those at the helm escape unscathed, there will be political, moral, and organisational costs for the BJP and RSS.</p><p>While hardcore supporters may stay loyal, fence-sitters may doubt the BJP’s already eroding corruption-free governance model. The RSS’ image as an austere, disciplined, incorruptible organisation will also suffer if those in charge of the trust go unpunished, potentially fracturing the RSS ecosystem.</p><p>Already, Hindu religious leaders are questioning the reputation of the RSS. The temple has received at least <a href="https://www.millenniumpost.in/big-stories/pmo-seeks-report-on-ram-temple-fund-row-663791">Rs 4,575 crore in donations since 2020</a>, and these published figures may be an underestimate. So exemplary punishment will be asked for those in supervising roles, and an overhaul of temple management. Without it, donations could decline, and the Opposition will gain a powerful line of attack against the BJP.</p><p><em><strong>Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist.</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>