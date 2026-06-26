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Ram mandir theft | Faith looted, Trust protected?

Ram mandir theft | Faith looted, Trust protected?

Hindutva’s foot-soldiers and its aligned organisations are pointing fingers at the RSS appointees helming the temple trust
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:17 IST
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