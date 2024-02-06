Ram’s will prevails

In his Nirguna (attributeless) form, Rama is present in every particle of the universe and in every human heart. While a man of wisdom can contemplate abstract reality, an ordinary mind is unable to connect with something that does not have a material form. The recent Prana-pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla (infant Ram) at his birthplace in Ayodhya brings into focus the Sanatana view that the worship of god in form may lead one to the formless being. Rituals eventually blossom into an experience of the divine. Imbued with devotion, they create a force field of energy that alters the mental environment of the faithful. Faith is not superstition but applied truth. A temple is not a structure of bricks and stones but a living organism that vibrates with spirituality. It is like the runway of an airport, from where the devotee takes off to meet his god face-to-face. The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya epitomises the divine persona of Ram and is a veritable link between history and legend, sculpture and spirit, and time and timelessness. Goswami Tulsidas says, Hoi hi soi jo rama rachi rakha, ko kari tarka badhavai sakha (whatever Rama has ordained must happen; one who resorts to further argument only complicates the matter).