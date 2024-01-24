Ram temple and its lingering effect on India’s political discourse

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the fulfilment of a significant electoral commitment by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), arguably one of the most substantial promises ever made by a political party in India, if not globally.

This pledge has been a prominent feature of the BJP’s election manifesto for about three decades, serving as a pivotal factor in propelling it to power in both the Hindi heartland and New Delhi. The BJP assured the public that it would employ negotiations, legal avenues, and adhere to constitutional frameworks to ensure the construction of the temple.

While it is certain this accomplishment will become a significant discussion in the imminent Lok Sabha elections, the question arises: how will this impact India's political landscape beyond the elections?

BJP as representative of the Hindu cause

The completion of the Ram temple means the BJP has gained credibility to champion Hindu causes in the future. Criticism has a very limited scope as it is an undeniable fact that Right-wing parties worldwide believe in the role of religion and faith in politics as an ideological position.

The lukewarm response of opposition parties to the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha event could potentially disappoint many Hindus. Their excuses notwithstanding, it conveys a message that they may not be fully committed to respecting matters deemed important within the Hindu community.

In the current national context, the right to represent the Hindu cause holds immense significance, particularly as Sanatana Dharma faces resistance from several alliance partners in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, particularly in the southern states. This might compel a considerable number of Hindus to seek support and affiliation with the BJP. Essentially, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s casual approach could indirectly contribute to strengthening its political opponent, the BJP.

Hindu Rashtra in the making?

Those who do not align with the Right-wing ideology believe that the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple signifies the beginning of a journey toward transforming the country into a Hindu Rashtra. There is concern that with the substantial majority the BJP may secure in both houses of Parliament, it could potentially steer the country towards becoming a theocratic State. This fear is rooted in the idea that the political landscape, influenced by the BJP's majority, may lead to policies and governance that prioritise Hindu beliefs and values over secular principles.

Here again, the BJP is at an advantage as it could project the temple consecration as the commencement of the journey to realise ‘Ram Rajya’ — an ideal society governed by the principles of law, truth, and righteousness, as Mahatma Gandhi envisaged. In essence, the Ram temple becomes the BJP's commitment to the nation that it intends to uphold the principles of good governance, which presents a positive aspect as the people and the opposition parties can hold the BJP accountable in all its future actions, by referencing the Ram temple and the principles embodied by Ram.

Impact on other religious disputes

A key concern of the opposition parties is that the BJP will now redirect its attention to other religious disputes, with Kashi and Mathura emerging as potential focal points. Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has advised against actively searching for religious artefacts beneath every mosque in India. Although Kashi and Mathura are of immense importance to Hindu devotees, there is scepticism about events resembling the destruction of the Babri masjid occurring again, especially with the BJP in power.

Bhagwat’s message suggests a reluctance to engage in physical confrontations in Kashi and Mathura, even if Hindus believe it is their rightful claim to regain these places. Instead, a path of negotiations and legal proceedings can be anticipated. The similarities and religious significance that these places share with Ayodhya, coupled with the legal approach taken by the Supreme Court to settle the Ayodhya dispute, may add weight to the Hindu side's claims this time. This could potentially aid in negotiations and increase the chances of success in resolving these disputes through amicable means.

The Ayodhya Ram temple will offer the BJP substantial fuel to champion the Hindu cause, and the opposition parties a wake-up call to realign their approach.

(Sreejith Panickar is a political commentator. Twitter: @PanickarS.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.