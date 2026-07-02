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Ram temple 'fund theft' | Leadership measured by response, not scandal

Ram temple 'fund theft' | Leadership measured by response, not scandal

The controversy will be judged not by social media outrage or television debates, but by outcomes: whether investigations are completed, and those found guilty are punished
Amrit Pandey
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:29 IST
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India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam TempleOpinionPremium

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