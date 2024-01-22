Rama as ‘Maryada Purusha’

The conception of Rama Rajya as one that provides equal rights to all citizens without any discrimination is illustrated in the Ramayana through characters like Jatayu, Sabari, and Hanuman. They represent the lower and marginalised castes, communities, and species of society, what in modern terminology may be termed ‘subaltern’. Jatayu was the son of Aruna and Shyeni, who have the form of an eagle or Garuda. When Sita was abducted by Ravana, Jatayu tries to save Sita, waging a relentless battle, but gets severely wounded and falls to the ground. He eagerly waits for Rama to pass on the message about Sita, and he dies as a hero. Sabari, an aged, simple tribal lady deeply devoted to Rama, looks forward to offering him a fruit (tasted to make sure it’s sweet) and seeking his blessings. Hanuman, the half-monkey, half-human, most loyal devotee carrying Rama in his heart and endowed with special powers, helps his master rescue Sita. Representing strength, he is a popular deity, with many temples dedicated to him. Rama treats all such subalterns equally and with great kindness.