<p>Just before dawn, across continents and time zones, kitchen lights flicker on. In quiet homes, a simple meal is shared and a final sip of water is taken. With sunrise, millions begin a fast that lasts until sunset. </p>.<p>To an outside observer, Ramadan may appear to be about abstaining from food and drink. For <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a>, however, it is something deeper: an annual exercise in self-examination, discipline and moral recalibration — a month that invites believers to pause, reflect and reset. </p><p>In a world shaped by speed, consumption and constant stimulation, Ramadan proposes restraint.</p>.No beef & mutton, khichda served instead: Ramadan menu in Mumbai altered amid LPG crisis in India.<p>Modern life rarely encourages self-audit. Success is measured outwardly — by income, visibility and productivity. Ramadan reverses that direction, turning attention inward. </p><p>Fasting is not simply a physical act; it is a voluntary discipline sustained by personal conviction. No authority monitors it, no state enforces it.</p>.<p>The fast quietly asks difficult questions: How do we speak when irritated? How do we respond to anger? Do we exaggerate, gossip or exploit? In that sense, Ramadan functions like a yearly review of character. Hunger and thirst slow impulse and make appetite visible. And in making appetite visible, they make choice visible. </p>.<p>If fasting is the practice of Ramadan, the Qur’an forms its ethical framework. Beyond its theological significance, the Qur’an is approached — especially during Ramadan — as a guide to personal development. Its recurring themes are not abstract metaphysics alone. </p><p>They speak of honesty in trade, fairness in judgment, restraint in anger, care for the vulnerable and accountability before a higher moral authority.</p>.Ramadan 2026: Kerala temple hosts community Iftar on its courtyard.<p>Many Muslims read the Qur’an more attentively during this month, not merely for recitation but for reflection: What kind of person am I becoming? Where have I been unjust? Whom have I neglected? These questions extend beyond religious identity. </p><p>They belong to the universal vocabulary of ethical growth. Fasting also has a psychological dimension. Hunger softens certainty and reminds one of vulnerability. Though the fast is temporary, the experience often deepens empathy for those who live with deprivation year-round.</p>.<p>As a result, Ramadan is marked by increased acts of charity and generosity — from organised giving to quiet acts of helping others. For those who observe it, Ramadan is a celebration of revelation and an opportunity for inner renewal. For those who do not, it still poses a question: what governs our lives — impulse or conscience?</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>