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Rapprochement in disguise | India mends fences with China. Will Pakistan be next?

Rapprochement in disguise | India mends fences with China. Will Pakistan be next?

Global conflicts force India’s hand, intertwining economic pragmatism with geopolitical recalibration
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:23 IST
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